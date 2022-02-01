Jennifer Lopez: “I’m so happy and proud” for having a “second chance” with Ben Affleck

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2022 at 10:05 am

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

In a new cover story for People, Jennifer Lopez has pulled back the curtains on Bennifer 2.0.

Lopez and Ben Affleck, 49, publicly stepped out together last year, rekindling a romance that began in 2002 but ultimately ended in a very public break-up in 2004, after Affleck proposed.

"It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," says Lopez, promoting her upcoming movie Marry Me, which hits theaters and Peacock on February 11.

"I've never been better," says the 52-year-old movie star and recording artist.

As for Affleck, Lopez says, "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," adding, "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

Lopez admits there was "a little bit of fear" of going public again, but says things are different this time around.

"Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there, and we were naïve and it got a little trampled." This time, she says, We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

Affleck is the father of daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina Rose, 12, and 9-year-old son Samuel, which he co-parents with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez is the mom to 13-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez says her new extended blended family benefits from her relationship working out so well.

"I honestly believe that love rules all," J. Lo says. "Love always conquers everything -- relationships, kids, work, work relationships. It's all about how loving, open and accepting you can be..."

