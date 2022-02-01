Today is Tuesday February 01, 2022
Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2022 at 8:23 am
AUSTIN (AP) — A major winter storm was expected to affect a huge swath of the United States, with heavy snow starting in the Rockies and freezing rain as far south as Texas before it drops snow and ice on the Midwest. The forecast comes nearly a year after a catastrophic winter storm devastated Texas’ power grid, causing hundreds of deaths. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott planned a briefing Tuesday on the state’s readiness. Winter storm watches and warnings covered a wide swath of the country from El Paso, Texas, through the Midwest and parts of the Northeast to Burlington, Vermont. The National Weather Service says 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected by Thursday morning in parts of the Rockies and Midwest, while heavy ice is likely from Texas through the Ohio Valley.

 



