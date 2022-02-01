Today is Tuesday February 01, 2022
Pedestrian hit by train early Tuesday morning

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2022 at 8:15 am
Pedestrian hit by train early Tuesday morningOVERTON — Overton Police are on the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian that occurred early Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Chief Bryan Pool released a brief statement on the department’s Facebook page that the crash was north of town and happened sometime before 5 a.m. They are being assisted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department. There was no description given of the victim or what their condition might be. All crossings are currently blocked with the exception of Front Street at Highway 135 on the south side of town. These crossings will be blocked for the next several hours. Police are asking drivers to use caution while traveling in the area.



