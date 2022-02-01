Today is Tuesday February 01, 2022
Austin to governors: Guard troops must get COVID-19 vaccine

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2022 at 4:07 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in letters to seven governors, is reaffirming the need for members of their states’ Army and Air National Guards to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine or lose their Guard status. In nearly identical letters signed late last week, Austin tells the governors that the virus “takes our Service members out of the fight, temporarily or permanently, and jeopardizes our ability to meet mission requirements.” The Associated Press obtained copies of the letters. Nearly 600 Marines, airmen and sailors have been thrown out of the military or dismissed from entry-level training at boot camps as of last week.



