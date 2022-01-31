HBO Max reveals that documentary about ‘…And Just Like That’ will drop February 3

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2022 at 4:36 pm

For Sex and the City fans who can't get enough of its follow-up ...And Just Like That, help is here. HBO Max has revealed that there will be a behind-the-scenes documentary about the heavily hyped return of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw and her glamorous gal pals.

As a brand-new trailer for the doc shows, the streaming network will take fans into the writer's room, on the set, and into the shoe-filled closets of the series. The preview also features interviews with its returning cast members, including Parker's co-executive producers Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, and series newcomers including Grey's Anatomy's Sara Ramirez and Nicole Ari Parker, who Davis calls "a gift."

