Paramount+ announces cast for prequel series ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2022 at 4:16 pm
Paramount+ has unveiled the cast of its upcoming series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a prequel to the classic 1978 film musical Grease. The 10-episode series is set in 1954, four years before the events of the Grease movie, and centers on the titular young women who sparked "a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."

Marisa Davila stars as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, and Madison Thompson as Susan. The cast also includes Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally. 

Production on the series is underway in Vancouver, Canada, the streaming platform also revealed. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



