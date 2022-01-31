City of Tyler prepares for winter weather conditions

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2022 at 5:21 pm

TYLER — As temperatures dip this week, The City of Tyler says it’s prepared should the area experience another extreme winter weather event. Residents are encouraged to sign up for Rave alerts, follow the City’s social media channels, and visit the City’s website regularly during an extreme weather event for information. In addition to the update and release of the 2021 Cold Weather Plan, officials say preparations have been made in a number of areas to ensure resident safety and the continuity of city services. Categories include water, the fire department, streets, traffic, transit, and solid waste. Click here for a more detailed rundown.

