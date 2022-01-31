Today is Monday January 31, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


City of Tyler prepares for winter weather conditions

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2022 at 5:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


City of Tyler prepares for winter weather conditionsTYLER — As temperatures dip this week, The City of Tyler says it’s prepared should the area experience another extreme winter weather event. Residents are encouraged to sign up for Rave alerts, follow the City’s social media channels, and visit the City’s website regularly during an extreme weather event for information. In addition to the update and release of the 2021 Cold Weather Plan, officials say preparations have been made in a number of areas to ensure resident safety and the continuity of city services. Categories include water, the fire department, streets, traffic, transit, and solid waste. Click here for a more detailed rundown.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design