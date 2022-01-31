Troup PD warning about scam caller claiming to be from Amazon

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2022 at 5:21 pm

TROUP — The city of Troup is warning the community about a scam call claiming to be from Amazon. According to our news partner KETK, Troup City Hall reports receiving a call with a caller ID that indicated it was coming from the Troup 842 telephone exchange. The caller reportedly claimed to be calling to confirm purchases. When the person who answered the call indicated that they would connect the call to the Troup Police Department, the call was immediately disconnected. The city of Troup said this was a scam caller looking to collect personal and financial information. The caller ID was 903-842-7486, but it was a spoof number. If you try to call the number back, a recording will indicate the number is not in service.

