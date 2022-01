Poll: Abbott far outpaces O’Rourke

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2022 at 12:21 pm

TYLER — A new poll shows Governor Abbott with an 11 point lead on Beto O’Rourke in the race for governor. The poll was done by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler. In the hypothetical matchup, Governor Abbott leads O’Rourke 47% to 36%. He leads in white voters by a 2 to 1 margin, and the governor has a narrow 1 point lead among Hispanic voters.

