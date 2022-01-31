TxDOT plans roadwork, prepares for winter weather

TYLER – Even as they get busy with another round of roadwork, TxDOT crews will be getting ahead of the winter storm forecast for East Texas by preparing roadways around the eight-county Tyler District for potentially icy conditions. The pre-treatment of bridges and other roadway areas susceptible to wind and ice starts Tuesday morning and will continue through Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release. I-20 and other major roadways are being pre-treated with a brine solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces. The process is termed a fast-moving mobile operation with minimal impacts to traffic. Drivers should allow a safe traveling distance between their vehicles and the mobile convoys distributing the pre-treatment materials.

Crews have readied equipment and materials to treat other roadways as warranted. Coordination efforts with local municipalities and law enforcement are also underway. TxDOT works closely with the National Weather Service to have the best available information preparing for a winter weather storm, according to the release. TxDOT personnel are monitoring forecasts and weather conditions and say they will respond as needed to ensure roadways remain open and safe for travel when possible. Road closures and other conditions are posted and updated as necessary at this link. Get statewide road conditions by calling 800-452-9292.

Here are some safe driving tips should wintry conditions set in:

Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.

Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.

If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of skid.

Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways and move over for emergency vehicles.

Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.

Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.

Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.

Beyond that, among other things, a Smith County crew plans on performing ditch work at various locations around the county, starting out on SH 155 south, just before the first bridge at Lake Palestine. Gregg County maintenance crews are scheduled to perform base repairs on FM 2275 westbound near Gregg Tex Rd. Click here for a full rundown of roadwork around the district — and be prepared for that winter weather.

