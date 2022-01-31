Boston digs out from record-tying snowfall

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2022 at 9:25 am

Allison Dinner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(BOSTON) -- Boston is digging out from the record-tying snowfall left behind by this weekend's massive nor'easter.

Boston tied its record for most snow in one day in January with a whopping 23.6 inches.

The Boston suburb of Sharon, Massachusetts, saw even more snow, with 30.4 inches recorded in Saturday's storm.

More than 100,000 customers lost power at the height of the storm, mostly in Massachusetts. About 3,000 customers remained without power in Massachusetts Sunday night.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu lifted the city's snow emergency Monday morning and said schools will be open.

Bu it's not just New England feeling the freeze this weekend.

Temperatures plunged as low as the 20s in Florida on Sunday, reaching 25 in Palmdale and 28 in East Naples.

Temperatures fell to record lows of 30 degrees in Vero Beach, 32 in Fort Pierce and 35 in Fort Myers.

Temperatures in the Sunshine State will start to warm up on Monday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back