Unchallenged ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ prevails at the box office with $11 million first place finish

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2022 at 7:33 am
Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home topped the weekend box office for the sixth time in its seven-week run. The film, with no new major releases to challenge it, delivered an estimated $11 million stateside tally to $735.9 million. The overseas audience boosted No Way Home past the $1 billion mark; its cumulative global box office is now $1.74 billion.

Scream finished in second place, scaring up just under $7.4 million in its third week of release. It has racked up a total of $62.1 million, here in the States, surpassing the $38.2 million its predecessor, 2011's Scream 4, made during its entire domestic run. Internationally, the film has collected a total of $44.1 million, bringing its current worldwide total to $106.2 million.

Settling into third place was Sing 2 with an estimated $4.8 million. Its six-week total now stands at $134.5 million stateside and $133.4 million overseas, making for a global total of $267.9 million -- the highest-grossing animated movie of the pandemic era by far.

The romantic drama Redeeming Love landed in fourth place, pulling in just shy of $1.9 million in its second week of release. Its two-week domestic tally currently stands at $6.5 million, to go along with $41,433 overseas.

Rounding out the top five was The King's Man with an estimated $1.8 million. Its box office total here in the States sits at $34 million, but is enjoying its biggest success overseas, where it has racked up a whopping $80.4 million. The movie’s worldwide tally is currently at $114.4 million.

 

