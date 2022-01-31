50 Cent and Jeremih describe creating the theme song for ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2022 at 7:13 am

Starz

The latest seres in the Power franchise, Power Book IV: Force, debuts Sunday, February 6 starring Joseph Sikora. In this spinoff, Sikora, who portrays Tommy Egan, has left New York City with hopes of taking over Chicago.

Executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has teamed with Jeremih and Lil Durk for the theme song, "Power Powder Respect."

Jeremih is proud of the fact that he was involved in producing the track. "What I really look more forward to with that with the intro, is that people don't know that I actually made the beat. It's my first production placement," he tells ABC Audio.

The Grammy nominee adds that he sent Fiddy several tracks, and was pleasantly surprised with the one he selected for the theme. "I couldn't ask for nothing better. Even hearing it back and seeing the additional plays he made with it, adding on Lil Durk, just turned it into a real power play," the "Down On Me" singer continues.

Jackson says he emphasized to Jeremih that the song has to reflect the series.



"Because it's the theme, you don't have to be Jeremih. You can do [or] say things that...relate to the show instead of just being what we would say next or what we would do next as artists," Jackson says.

Since Power Book IV: Force is set in Chicago, 50 says it was key to have Windy City natives Jeremih and Lil Durk on the song.

"I had to make it feel like Chicago. So, you know, in order to do that, you know, I got Lil Durk involved and got Jeremih to bring me some tunes," Jackson says.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back