Cherokee County Sheriff investigating deaths of 2 men

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2022 at 7:32 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal shooting that left two men dead near Highway 79. According to our news partner KETK, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office received a call just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning from the Rusk County Sheriff’s office saying that two injured men had been found on the side of Highway 79 at the Cherokee-Rusk County line. Deputies found two African-American males dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Cherokee County Criminal Investigation Division, Special Investigations Unit and the Texas Rangers were called in to investigate. Identities have not been released pending family notification. The Cherokee County Sheriff believe that the two victims had attended a dance at the Fantasy Ballroom on Saturday evening. Anyone with information regarding this case is strongly encouraged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department at 903-683-2271.

Go Back