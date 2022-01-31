Sacramento police investigating multiple ‘suspicious’ vehicle explosions

By Celia Darrough

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating two potentially related incidences of “suspicious explosions” in unoccupied vehicles in the California city.

Police first responded to a report of an explosion on Sunday, Jan. 23, around 9:45 p.m. and “located an unoccupied vehicle with significant damage consistent with an explosion occurring inside the vehicle,” according to a news release.

A few days later, at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, officers again responded to a call regarding an explosion and found a similarly damaged vehicle.

“Based on evidence located during the investigation, officers believe a homemade explosive device was detonated inside the vehicle,” the release stated. “The circumstances of both incidents are similar.”

The two explosions occurred within a half mile of each other in the Oak Park area of Sacramento.

Police determined that no injuries occurred in either incident.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers with information may receive up to a $1,000 reward.

This past summer, the Justice Department unsealed the indictment of two California men who allegedly conspired to blow up Democratic headquarters in Sacramento. When investigators searched one of the men’s houses last year, he allegedly had five live pipe bombs and between 45 to 50 firearms.

