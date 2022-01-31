Today is Monday January 31, 2022
US Rep. Colin Allred has COVID-19 after congressional trip

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2022 at 7:32 am
DALLAS (AP) – U.S. Rep. Collin Allred says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to his home in Dallas from an overseas trip with a congressional delegation. Allred had been traveling with 10 other members of Congress in Europe on a trip that included a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The 38-year-old Democrat said in a statement that he tested negative for the virus before boarding a flight back to Texas and again after landing, before testing positive Sunday. Allred says he is fully vaccinated, has received a booster shot and has mild symptoms from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.



