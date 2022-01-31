Today is Monday January 31, 2022
Police: West Texas deputy killed in crash with truck

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2022 at 7:32 am
MENTONE (AP) – Officials say a 41-year-old West Texas sheriff’s deputy has died after a crash with a truck. A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman says Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond was driving to help another deputy with a call Saturday when she collided with a semi-tractor-trailer truck. Readmond was pronounced dead at the scene. Sgt. Steven Blanco says the truck driver was not injured and has not been charged with a crime. He says the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. and is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol but that he could not release further details.



