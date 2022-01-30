Today is Sunday January 30, 2022
Some asylum aspirants pin hopes on Trump-era policy

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2022 at 2:10 pm
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — When the Biden administration extended a Trump-era policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in Brownsville, Texas, it was barely noticed _ the latest step in a slow-moving rollout to make asylum hearings available. So far, the policy’s reinstatement pales in significance to pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum at the border. Less than 1% won asylum under “Migrant Protection Protocols” during the Trump administration. Still, seeing no other way to even apply for asylum, some migrants consider it their only hope for a chance at asylum.

 



