Investigation underway following fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2022 at 8:39 am

HENDERSON COUNTY — The Hendeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an 8-year-old. Deputies were called around 6:20 Saturday night regarding a child shot in the head on CR 2911. According to Sheriff Botie Hilhouse, the child was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck the child. Investigators immediately began searching the area and speaking with neighbors. There were three juveniles at the residence alone when the shooting happened. The child passed away at Children’s Hospital in Dallas. An autopsy will be conducted by Southwestern Institute on Forensic Science in Dallas. A search warrant for the property was issued. Investigators are continuing to work the scene. The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas State Game Wardens, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and Child Protective Services.

