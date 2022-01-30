Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) set to play in AFC title game

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2022 at 4:49 am

By ESPN.com news

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is “good to go” for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Saturday.

Mathieu suffered a concussion in Kansas City’s win over the Buffalo Bills last week, but he has had no setbacks in the concussion protocol and is set to play barring a late surprise, the source said.

Mathieu, who was picked to play in the Pro Bowl, led the Chiefs in interceptions with three this season and returned one for a touchdown.

A nine-year NFL veteran out of LSU, Mathieu, 29, is in his third season with the Chiefs, following stops with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

With Mathieu in the fold, Kansas City has made the past two Super Bowls, winning one, and now has an opportunity for a third straight appearance.

