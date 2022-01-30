Today is Sunday January 30, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


9 dead in ‘chaotic’ traffic collision in North Las Vegas

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2022 at 4:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


9 dead in ‘chaotic’ traffic collision in North Las Vegas

By Nicholas Kerr and Kevin Shalvey

Nine people died on Saturday in a “chaotic” traffic collision involving six vehicles in North Las Vegas, officials said.

“We have not seen a mass-casualty traffic collision like this before,” Alexander Cuevas, public information officer for the North Las Vegas Police, told reporters late Saturday.

Fifteen people had been involved in the incident, Cuevas said. Two were transported from the scene to University Medical Center, where one later died, he said. The other remained in critical condition, he said.

Officials said speed was a factor in the crash. It was unknown whether impaired driving had been a factor, they said.

A Dodge Challenger was driving north “at a high rate of speed” on Commerce Street prior to the crash, police said. Cuevas said witnesses saw the Challenger run a red light.

“And, with that, it struck multiple vehicles and, unfortunately, it was a chaotic event,” Cuevas said.

Several vehicles were pushed off the road into a vacant lot near the intersection of Commerce Street and Cheyenne Street, officials said. An emergency call was made just after 3 p.m. local time, Cuevas said.

The driver of the Challenger was among the dead, officials said. The deceased ranged from young juveniles to middle-aged adults, Cuevas said. Their identities will be released by the coroner’s office, police said.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families who are experiencing a tremendous and unnecessary loss due to a careless, senseless act,” Pamela A. Goynes-Brown, a member of the North Las Vegas City Council, said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design