Wisconsin Badgers hire Baltimore Ravens assistant Bobby Engram to be offensive coordinator

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2022 at 6:16 pm

By ESPN.com

Bobby Engram, the former NFL wide receiver who has been on the Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff for the past eight seasons, has been hired as offensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers, a source told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg on Saturday.

The contract to join Paul Chryst’s coaching staff was approved by the Wisconsin Board of Regents and signed Thursday night, the source told ESPN.

Engram served as tight ends coach for the past three seasons with the Ravens, overseeing the development of Mark Andrews, who went from a third-round pick to an NFL first-team All-Pro. Prior to that, Engram served on Chryst’s staff for two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh.

Engram’s son, Dean Engram, is coming off his sophomore season with the Badgers, seeing action in five games. The cornerback had 20 tackles with an interception.

Bobby Engram played with the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career from 1996 to 2009, catching 650 passes for 7,751 yards and 35 TDs.

Chryst on Friday was given a one-year extension to his five-year deal through 2027. He has a 65-23 record with the Badgers.

