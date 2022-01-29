Today is Saturday January 29, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas police fatally shoot man threatening woman with knife

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2022 at 5:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DENTON (AP) — Police in Denton, Texas, say an officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man who was holding a woman hostage. Police Chief Frank Dixon says the shooting occurred early Saturday and no other injuries are reported. Dixon says officers responding to reports of a man threatening to kill himself found the man holding the woman by the neck. Dixon said officers tried to talk with the man and that one officer shot him as he made stabbing motions toward the woman. Dixon said the man went into a crouch, still holding the knife and was shot with a stun gun, then taken to a hospital where he died. No names were released. Denton is located about 40 miles northwest of Dallas.

 



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design