California ticket wins $421 million Mega Millions jackpot

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2022 at 3:39 pm
(WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.) -- A California ticket won a $421 million Mega Millions Jackpot, the equivalent of $289.5 million in cash, on Friday.

The winning ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station in Woodland Hills, California, according to the California Lottery.

A ticket holder matched all six numbers, white balls 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55 and the gold Mega Ball 13, in Friday's drawing, according to Mega Millions.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Arizona at $108 million on Oct. 22, Mega Millions said.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Feb. 1 resets to its current starting value of $20 million, the equivalent of $13.7 million in cash, according to Mega Millions.

Four tickets matched the five white balls, winning the game's second prize. One sold in Ohio is worth $3 million, because it included the optional Megaplier, which multiplied the ticket's winnings by 3, according to Mega Millions.

The other three winning tickets were worth $1 million each and were sold in Mississippi, New York and Texas, according to Mega Millions.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



