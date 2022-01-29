NFL legend Tom Brady will retire: Report

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2022 at 2:18 pm

By Mark Osborne

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is retiring after 22 years in the NFL, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported.

Brady, the most successful quarterback in NFL history, has won seven Super Bowls — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and won five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVP trophies.

Brady, 44, played two seasons with the Buccaneers after leaving New England in 2020. In his first season in Tampa Bay, he led the Bucs to their first Super Bowl win since 2003.

While Brady himself has yet to announce the move, his company, TB12 Sports, tweeted the star’s accomplishments and wrote “Thank you for it all, @TomBrady.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

