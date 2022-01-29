Today is Saturday January 29, 2022
Trump facing legal, political headwinds as he eyes comeback

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2022 at 9:35 am
CONROE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is already declaring himself the 45th and 47th president of the United States. But the quip during a round of golf — captured on shaky cellphone video — belies the growing challenges Trump is confronting. He’s facing a cascade of intensifying investigations that represent the most serious legal threat he has ever faced. And new polling suggests his iron grip on the Republican Party may be loosening. Yet those around Trump describe him as largely unbothered by the legal proceedings, emboldened by a sense of invincibility that has allowed him to recover from devastating turns that would have ended the careers of other politicians.



