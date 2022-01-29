76ers fan who taunted Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony banned indefinitely

The fan who taunted Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony during the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against L.A. on Thursday has been banned indefinitely from Sixers games and all future events at Wells Fargo Center, a 76ers spokesperson told ESPN on Friday.

Anthony confronted the fan standing behind the row of courtside seats near center court midway through the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s 105-87 win over the Lakers after Anthony said the fan repeatedly referred to him as “boy.”

The fan was summarily ejected after the incident caused game action to pause for several minutes while the referees attempted to restore order and guide Anthony away from him.

An investigation conducted in the 24 hours since the game found that the individual, who was not identified by the team, was a repeat violator of the Sixers’ fan code of conduct, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN.

He had previously been warned and disciplined for those offenses. The individual is not currently a Sixers season ticket holder.

“I mean, they did what they had to do,” Anthony said after Friday’s 117-114 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. “I don’t think I need to speak on that situation anymore. I think we all know what happened. We all know what was said. I don’t need to speak on that. The Sixers did what was in their hands, like I said, last night. They did what they had to do.”

