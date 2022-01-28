Today is Friday January 28, 2022
Railroad crossing closed for repair starting Saturday

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2022 at 4:33 pm
Railroad crossing closed for repair starting SaturdayLONGVIEW — The railroad crossing on East Cotton Street between Pickle Street and 2nd Street in Longview will be closed from Saturday, Jan. 29, to Monday, Jan. 31. Officials say the closure will allow Union Pacific Railroad to make repairs to the track. They say you should plan to use an alternate route during this time. According to a news release, this advisory reflects a requested change by the contractor to extend the project an additional day due to the availability of asphalt pavement.



