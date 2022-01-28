Tyler police capture catalytic converter suspect

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2022 at 2:46 pm

TYLER — Police in Tyler say they have caught a suspect in a catalytic converter case. Around 4:45 Friday morning, police responded to an apartment complex on Chimney Rock on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A silver sedan was reportedly driving through the complex and stopping, with a person getting out and going between cars. Responding officers saw a silver Lexus leaving the area. An officer tried to stop the Lexus for a traffic violation, but the vehicle quickly evaded, driving onto Old Grande Blvd toward S. Broadway on the wrong side of the road. Other officers responded to assist. The Lexus was traveling at a high speed toward an officer’s vehicle on S. Broadway and collided with the patrol car.

The officer in the car had minor injuries and the suspect vehicle was disabled. Three suspects fled the vehicle but one was caught. He was identified as DeAnthony Marquise Brown (pictured), 19, of Houston. Warrants were obtained on DeAnthony for evading arrest/detention in a vehicle with a $250,000 bond and for aggravated assault of a public servant with a $250,000 bond. He was booked into the Smith County Jail. A search warrant of the Lexus was completed. Multiple catalytic converters and other evidence including saws were located in the vehicle. Further charges are pending.

This case is still under investigation. If you know anybody else who might be involved in this incident or have any other information, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

