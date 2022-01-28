Today is Friday January 28, 2022
Man arrested after high-speed chase

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2022 at 2:16 pm
Man arrested after high-speed chaseUPSHUR COUNTY — A police chase that went through three counties, at times reaching speeds over 130 mph, finally came to an end on Highway 259 in Upshur County. According to our news partner KETK, the Ore City Police Department says an officer saw two motorcycles going south on Highway 259 at speeds over 110 mph on Jan. 25 around 10:15 p.m. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for a speeding violation when both motorcycles reportedly attempted to evade him. The officer initiated a pursuit. Police said that during the pursuit, one motorcycle turned off and couldn’t be located. The pursuit ended on Highway 259, near the Upshur County line. Dustin Wayne Reaves was booked into the Upshur County Jail and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle.



