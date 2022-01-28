Remains of missing Rusk County woman found in woods

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2022 at 1:32 pm

RUSK COUNTY — The remains of a woman missing from Rusk County for over three years have been found. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says the remains of Kim Flint were found in the woods by a man on a side-by-side on Jan. 19 near Reklaw. Officials came out and stayed overnight until they could get a search warrant. Valdez, RCSO investigators, the Texas Rangers, and members of a forensics team all responded to the location. The remains were taken to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for DNA testing and dental recognition. Preliminary dental records came in Jan. 27 and identified the body as Flint. Her family has been notified. Valdez said foul play is not suspected.

Flint was discovered to be missing in September 2018 when her wrecked car was found abandoned on a bridge. The black box information indicated that the airbags did not go off, and there was not a passenger inside. Officials also found no blood inside the vehicle. Her remains were found almost a mile away from where her car was wrecked.

