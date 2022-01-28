Roberts remains hopeful about COVID-19 in East Texas

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2022 at 1:25 pm

TYLER — The NET Health survey area remains in the substantial spread category on the latest COVID dashboard, but NET Health CEO George Roberts continues to see encouraging signs. Roberts says he hopes the area has plateaued on the number of cases and hopes some downward trends are on the horizon. But he notes that COVID-19 is still very much with us, and his advice hasn’t changed: get vaccinated and stay home when you’re sick. Roberts says information remains scarce on the latest omicron sub-variant, but he says omicron remains the primary variant at the moment. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

