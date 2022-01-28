Anthony Boone named acting police chief in Longview

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2022 at 11:27 am

LONGVIEW — Longview City Manager Keith Bonds has named Assistant Police Chief Anthony Boone as acting police chief effective Feb. 1. Chief Mike Bishop recently announced his retirement after 32 years of service to the department, including six years as chief. Boone has worked with the Longview Police Department since 2001, and he has served as the assistant police chief since 2015. His experience includes many aspects of the department, including support services, criminal investigations, special operations, SWAT, and patrol. In the coming months, newly appointed City Manager Rolin McPhee will work with the City Council to determine a process and timeline for permanently filling the police chief position, according to a news release. Click here to learn more.

