Southside reports nearly $29 million in fourth quarter income

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2022 at 10:54 am

TYLER (AP) – Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Friday reported net income of $28.7 million in its fourth quarter. The Tyler-based bank said it had earnings of 88 cents per share. The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $66.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts. For the year, the company reported profit of $113.4 million, or $3.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $251.9 million.

