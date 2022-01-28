Today is Friday January 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Southside reports nearly $29 million in fourth quarter income

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2022 at 10:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Southside reports nearly million in fourth quarter incomeTYLER (AP) – Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Friday reported net income of $28.7 million in its fourth quarter. The Tyler-based bank said it had earnings of 88 cents per share. The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $66.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts. For the year, the company reported profit of $113.4 million, or $3.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $251.9 million.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design