Wendy Williams not returning to talk show until at least March

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2022 at 8:15 am

It looks like Wendy Williams won't be returning to her daytime talk show for at least another month.

The show announced on Thursday that Williams' absence will continue through February and into early March, according to Page Six.

When asked if the 57-year-old TV personality is likely going to sit out the rest of the season, a rep told the newspaper, “Don’t overreach.”

Meanwhile, the show has announced the slate of guest hosts for the month of February, including comedian Michael Rapaport January 31-February 4.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma also make a return appearance as guest hosts from February 7-11, followed by Bevy Smith and Terrence from February 14-18 and Sherri Shepherd from February 21-February 25. Rapaport will return again as a guest host February 28-March 4.

Williams has been absent from her show since the start of this season; she was originally expected to return on September 20 for the start of the 13th season, but the premiere was postponed three times due to her COVID-19 diagnosis, as well as an ongoing battle with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that causes an overactive thyroid.

