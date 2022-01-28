Gregg County man granted probation after pleading guilty in election fraud case

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2022 at 7:53 am

GREGG COUNTY — A Longview man pleaded guilty to an election fraud charge in Gregg County on Thursday. In Gregg County’s 124th District Court, Charlie Burns, Jr. pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of engaging in election fraud, which ultimately granted him probation. According to our news partner KETK, Burns was granted one year of probation as part of a plea bargain agreement and if he breaks this probation, he will have to go to jail. Burns is one of the four people in Gregg County that were charged with election fraud during the 2018 Democratic primary election. This week, Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown and his wife Marlena Jackson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor election fraud charges. They have been granted one year of probation as well.

