Today is Friday January 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Gregg County man granted probation after pleading guilty in election fraud case

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2022 at 7:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Gregg County man granted probation after pleading guilty in election fraud caseGREGG COUNTY — A Longview man pleaded guilty to an election fraud charge in Gregg County on Thursday. In Gregg County’s 124th District Court, Charlie Burns, Jr. pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of engaging in election fraud, which ultimately granted him probation. According to our news partner KETK, Burns was granted one year of probation as part of a plea bargain agreement and if he breaks this probation, he will have to go to jail. Burns is one of the four people in Gregg County that were charged with election fraud during the 2018 Democratic primary election. This week, Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown and his wife Marlena Jackson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor election fraud charges. They have been granted one year of probation as well.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design