Today is Friday January 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Suspect in custody after wounding 3 Houston officers

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2022 at 4:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a suspect led Houston police on a chase Thursday that ended with him wounding three officers in a shootout, hijacking a car and barricading himself inside a home for hours before surrendering. The incident began about 2:40 p.m. when a car police were pursuing crashed at a residential intersection on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston. Police said the suspect carjacked at gunpoint a white Mercedes and fled to a home several miles away. Police say the man surrendered about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The officers are hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect surrendered about 7:45 p.m.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design