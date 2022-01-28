Suspect in custody after wounding 3 Houston officers

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2022 at 4:37 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a suspect led Houston police on a chase Thursday that ended with him wounding three officers in a shootout, hijacking a car and barricading himself inside a home for hours before surrendering. The incident began about 2:40 p.m. when a car police were pursuing crashed at a residential intersection on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston. Police said the suspect carjacked at gunpoint a white Mercedes and fled to a home several miles away. Police say the man surrendered about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The officers are hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect surrendered about 7:45 p.m.

