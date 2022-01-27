Three Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 4:40 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers. The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston. A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire. Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Police did not describe the officers’ conditions or provide any other details.

Go Back