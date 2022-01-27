Today is Thursday January 27, 2022
Texan admits smuggling migrants in a U.S. flag-draped coffin

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 4:20 pm
CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – A Texas man who transported two men from Mexico in a U.S. flag-draped coffin has pleaded guilty to human smuggling. Zachary Taylor Blood of Galveston faces to up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for his plea this week in Corpus Christi federal court. Prosecutors say the van that 33-year-old Blood was driving arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas, on Oct. 26. Agents saw the coffin but noticed it was in poor condition with the U.S. flag taped to the lid with packing tape. A secondary inspection revealed two Mexican nationals inside.



