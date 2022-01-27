Man arrested for church burglary allegedly steals patrol car, flees from authorities

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 4:18 pm

MARSHALL — Harrison County authorities said a man under arrest for a church burglary broke the interior partition of a patrol vehicle and used it to flee from them before being found. According to our news partner KETK, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Grange Hall Church in reference to a burglary in progress. Deputies arrived and found Joshua Braley of Henderson and arrested him for burglary of a building. Authorities handcuffed and secured Braley in a patrol unit while they went to speak with the complainant and gather evidence. According to the sheriff’s office, Braley then broke the interior partition in the vehicle (the caged area) and got into the driver’s seat, gaining access to multiple firearms as he fled the location in the patrol vehicle.

County dispatch tracked the stolen patrol vehicle to Lake Street in Marshall, where they say Braley had exited the vehicle and run away. Multiple agencies, including the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police, Texas DPS, and an HCSO K9 unit established an “aggressive perimeter” that led to Braley being found. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail with pending charges.

