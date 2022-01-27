3 Houston police officers shot, suspect on the run

KTRK-TV

(HOUSTON) -- Authorities in Houston are searching for the suspect who shot three Houston police officers and fled in a white Mercedes Thursday afternoon.

Houston police tweeted that the officers are all in stable condition.

3 HPD officers have been shot in the 2100 block of McGowen St.



The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time. Please avoid the area.



HPD commanders & PIO are en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital where officers are being taken.#hounews pic.twitter.com/I0e2dQD2kB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 27, 2022

This is the second incident this week in which a law enforcement officer was shot in Houston. Cpl. Charles Galloway of Harris County Constable Precinct 5 was shot and killed on Sunday when the deputy pulled over a car in southwest Houston.

Oscar Rosales, 51, who was arrested on Wednesday after fleeing to Mexico, has been charged with capital murder in that shooting.

