3 Houston police officers shot, suspect on the run

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 4:48 pm
KTRK-TV

(HOUSTON) -- Authorities in Houston are searching for the suspect who shot three Houston police officers and fled in a white Mercedes Thursday afternoon.

Houston police tweeted that the officers are all in stable condition.

This is the second incident this week in which a law enforcement officer was shot in Houston. Cpl. Charles Galloway of Harris County Constable Precinct 5 was shot and killed on Sunday when the deputy pulled over a car in southwest Houston.

Oscar Rosales, 51, who was arrested on Wednesday after fleeing to Mexico, has been charged with capital murder in that shooting.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



