Perdomo found guilty; punishment phase begins Friday

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 4:23 pm

TYLER — 28-year-old Kristian Perdomo is found guilty of murder after just 40 minutes of jury deliberations. According to our news partner KETK, the punishment phase begins Friday at 10 a.m. in Tyler. The trial began Tuesday morning in a 2018 shooting at Tyler’s Westwood Shopping Center. Police believed Perdomo was connected to four other fatal shootings in Smith County. Perdomo was arrested after authorities said they believed the shooting was gang-related. Law enforcement claimed at the time that Perdomo was suspected of being the gunman in five fatal shootings in less than two weeks. However, more than three years later, he still has only been charged with one count of murder.

Go Back