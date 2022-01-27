Man charged with murder in Longview shooting

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 4:23 pm

LONGVIEW — 28-year-old Dominique Sheffield is held for murder in a Longview shooting after being located by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and jailed in Tyler. Longview police say the incident late Monday night on South 12th Street saw two people sustain multiple wounds. 32-year-old Cedric Evers died in the hospital; the other victim was listed in stable condition. Police say Sheffield’s bond is $2 million bond and also covers numerous unrelated charges. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview police at 903-237-1110.

