Today is Thursday January 27, 2022
TSA Pre✓ Pre-Enrollment available at Tyler Airport

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 1:55 pm
TSA Pre✓ Pre-Enrollment available at Tyler AirportTYLER — The TSA Pre✓ mobile enrollment center will be at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in the commercial terminal building from Feb. 14 through Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested travelers can now schedule their in-person appointment to complete the background check and fingerprinting at the mobile enrollment center. Before applying, be sure to visit this link for full details. TSA Pre✓ is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience, according to a news release. For participating travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear, or belts. Today, TSA Pre✓ has more than 450 lanes at over 200 U.S. airports, including Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Click here for more information.



