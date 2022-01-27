No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death

January 27, 2022

HOUSTON (AP) – A 51-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend is being held without bond after being returned to the U.S. following his arrest in Mexico. Oscar Rosales made his initial court appearance in Houston Wednesday evening after he was flown back to the city from Del Rio, Texas. A magistrate judge ordered he be held without bond. Authorities say Rosales was captured in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, on Wednesday morning. Rosales was identified in court records as a citizen of Guatemala. Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales for the death of Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.

