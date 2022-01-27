Gohmert slams Paxton, weighs in on AG race

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 12:58 pm

TYLER — Congressman and Texas attorney general hopeful Louie Gohmert slams incumbent Ken Paxton, accusing him of falsehoods — and drawing attention to Paxton’s brushes with the law. Gohmert told KTBB Paxton is also wrong in saying Gohmert is not conservative enough. The congressman says, “There are rating agencies…groups…conservatives like ‘Mark Levin’s Conservative Review.’ They analyze every vote — and they say I’m one of the most conservative people in the country.” Gohmert says Paxton has been attacking him because he knows Gohmert is a viable contender. The Tyler Republican says it’s a two-person race between Paxton and himself — that former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and state Land Commissioner George P. Bush don’t have much traction, even though Guzman led the fundraising tally at last report.

Though Gohmert lags in fundraising, he told KTBB, “You know, a guy named Ted Cruz showed that…you can have tons more money on the other side, but if you got grass roots — and I do — than you’ve got a shot.” The congressman added, “You need me in there — and it’ll be the last job I’ll ever run for.” Paxton has consistently defended his record and denied any wrongdoing.

Go Back