Alleged Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley, to claim insanity defense

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 12:41 pm

By Will McDuffie

Ethan Crumbley, the alleged Oxford High School shooter, intends to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the shooting that killed four students on Nov. 30, his lawyers said in a court filing issued Wednesday.

Crumbley is next due in court on Feb. 22.

