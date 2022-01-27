Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield unite for a video interview about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

(SPOILERS FOR SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME) In a video conversation posted to Spider-Man: No Way Home's official YouTube channel, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield came together virtually to discuss uniting in the blockbuster movie.

It was the first time all three actors got to publicly unpack how their onscreen reunion as three versions of Spider-Man/Peter Parker came to be -- and for once, they didn't have to lie about it.

The film is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time -- and it continues to climb the charts, after regaining the Number One slot at the domestic box office.

Holland opened, admitting, "I always knew that this film would be loved around the world, but I didn't think it would be quite as massive as it has been."

He added to his co-stars, "One of my favorite things to do at the minute is to go online and watch fans’ reactions to you guys coming in that one scene in particular," adding, "I don't think I could ever have imagined it as being so well received by everyone."

While Holland has been the new face of the web-slinging hero, getting former Spidey series stars Maguire and Garfield back, actually seemed easier than one might have thought.

Producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige called each original series star to pitch their Multiverse-spanning idea. Maguire couldn't resist the pair's, "authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love," for the franchise. "[I]t just was so apparent in both of them, that...I just wanted to join that."

Garfield agreed, and commented with a laugh, "[I]f Tobey was going to do it, then I was like, 'Well, I have no choice,' you know? I follow Tobey to the ends of the Earth."

