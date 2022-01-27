Today is Thursday January 27, 2022
Mabank resident claims big Lottery prize

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 11:18 am
Mabank resident claims big Lottery prizeAUSTIN — A Mabank resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Ultimate. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #993 in Terrell. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. According to a news release, this was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Ultimate offers more than $233.3 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.62, including break-even prizes, according to the release.



