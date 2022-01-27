Pirtle seeks re-election to Longview City Council

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 11:18 am

LONGVIEW — Voters head to the polls May 7 for elections in Longview City Council Districts 5 and 6, and three candidates have now thrown thrown their hats in the ring. District 6 Council member Steve Pirtle has filed for another term in office. Candidates may file an application for a place on the ballot through February 18. 46-year-old Jose Sanchez and 27-year-old Michelle Gamboa are in the running in District 5. You can click here for more information.

