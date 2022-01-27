Today is Thursday January 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Pirtle seeks re-election to Longview City Council

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2022 at 11:18 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Pirtle seeks re-election to Longview City CouncilLONGVIEW — Voters head to the polls May 7 for elections in Longview City Council Districts 5 and 6, and three candidates have now thrown thrown their hats in the ring. District 6 Council member Steve Pirtle has filed for another term in office. Candidates may file an application for a place on the ballot through February 18. 46-year-old Jose Sanchez and 27-year-old Michelle Gamboa are in the running in District 5. You can click here for more information.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design